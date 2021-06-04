Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Ships 1 Million Units - Sales

/ 105 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

ublisher Marvelous and developer Edelweiss announced Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure also includes digital sales.

The game had previously shipped 950,000 units on May 12, 2021, 850,000 units on January 29, 2021 and 500,000 units on November 25, 2020.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America on November 10, 2020, in Japan on November 12, and in Europe and Australia on November 20.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Spoiled harvest goddess Sakuna finds herself banished from her opulent celestial home to an island overrun with demons. In the untamed wilderness, she must rediscover her birthright as the daughter of a warrior god and harvest goddess by weathering the elements, fighting monsters, and cultivating rice, the source of her power. By her side in this forbidding place is her guardian Tama and a group of outcast humans. Together, these unlikely companions must join hands to tame both the soil and the demons of Hinoe Island.

Developed by Edelweiss, the indie team behind the acclaimed Astebreed, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin combines side-scrolling action with deep crafting and rice cultivation in a powerful tale about finding one’s place in the world.

Key Features:

Refined Side-scrolling Platforming Action – Using farm tools as weapons, chain together quick, heavy, and special attacks to take down demonic beasts, while mastering the magical “divine raiment” will be essential to grapple distant platforms, evade danger, and overcome powerful enemies.

– Using farm tools as weapons, chain together quick, heavy, and special attacks to take down demonic beasts, while mastering the magical “divine raiment” will be essential to grapple distant platforms, evade danger, and overcome powerful enemies. Detailed 3D Simulation-style Gameplay – Learn the ancient art of agriculture by following detailed steps from planting to harvesting to cultivate the perfect crop. As a harvest goddess, Sakuna’s strength grows with each rice crop, with attributes such as aesthetic and flavor directly correlating to her combat abilities.

– Learn the ancient art of agriculture by following detailed steps from planting to harvesting to cultivate the perfect crop. As a harvest goddess, Sakuna’s strength grows with each rice crop, with attributes such as aesthetic and flavor directly correlating to her combat abilities. Creating a Home in the Wilderness – Sakuna’s mortal companions make weapons, armor, and meals for her using the materials and ingredients she gathers on her adventures, and completing quests for them will unlock even more options.

– Sakuna’s mortal companions make weapons, armor, and meals for her using the materials and ingredients she gathers on her adventures, and completing quests for them will unlock even more options. A Fresh Take on Japanese Mythology – The heroine is part of a pantheon of gods and demons inspired by traditional Japanese mythology but featuring many unique twists. The story and world are filled with lovingly rendered details, some familiar and some completely original.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles