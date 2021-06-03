2K is Reportedly Developing XCOM-Style Avengers Game and Borderlands Spin-Off - News

Publisher 2K is reportedly developing a new turn-based action Marvel game, a Borderlands spin-off, and a new action project called Codename Volt. This is according to a post from a Reddit user that has been corroborated by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier and VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb.

The Reddit user says the Marvel game is in development by Civilization studio Firaxis. It is a turn-based action game described as "XCOM with Marvel heroes."

The Borderlands spin-off will be titled Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and appears to be a similar style to other entries in the franchise with class-based shooting action. The game has already been trademarked by Gearbox.

Codename Volt is a new open-world science-fiction action game that will have "supernatural elements." A name for the game has not been finalized and it was descrbied as "Cthulhu meets Saints Row."

The Reddit user added that NBA 2K22 will feature Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

I confirmed this last night but didn't want to draw attention to it, but now that everyone is talking about it, yes, it's real. https://t.co/Fy2jJQex7s — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) June 3, 2021

Yes this 2K leak is real but I'm not sure all of it is going to be at E3. Can't wait for Marvel XCOM though https://t.co/6TxZSk8hDa — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 3, 2021

