Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Rogueside has announced 2D run-and-gun platformer, Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Play as a savage warrior of the Green Tide, and become the spearhead of an Ork invasion as you bash, smash and shoot your way through the hive city of Luteus Prime on a mission to retrieve your hair squig and claim vengeance on your warlord!



And just maybe become the warboss of a WAAAGH! along the way? Survival of the strongest has never been so violently fun! Scour the battlegrounds, defeat powerful bosses and collect teef to upgrade your arsenal and increase firepower!

Key Features:

Action-Packed Gameplay: Being an Ork has never been this fun! Prepare yourself for a non-stop, action-packed platform game where you bash, smash and shoot your way through a deeply engrossing story. Not only will you take on the Astra Militarum, but also Genestealer Cults, Space Marines and of course other Orks!

Unique classes: Play as one of multiple classes, each with their own unique toolkit and playstyle!

Wide variety of firepower: Destroy your enemies just the way you like it! Choose between a giant arsenal of different weapons spread across several categories. Do you like big explosions? Blast enemies to bits powerful with the Rokkit Launcha! Love it when your gun has a kick? Pick up the mighty Boomstikk. And remember… there’s no such thing as too much dakka!

WAAAGH!: As fights continue, the anger inside keeps building up, until the moment it erupts and all hell breaks loose! Explode in a storm of bullets with unlimited ammo and rain destruction on dem ‘umies!

Online and Local Co-op Mode: Blasting ‘umies is more fun when you do it together! Bring together four people, local or online, and fight through the hordes of guardsmen, genestealers, aberrants, intercessors, ratlings, … in this incredibly fun arcade-style co-op action mode!

Versus Multiplayer: Show your clan who the fiercest Ork in the Green Tide is. Battle it out against other gits, dominate in battle and show them who is the most brutal or cunning!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles