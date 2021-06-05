PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 28 - Sales

/ 4,130 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

PS5: 8,641,612 Switch: 5,807,112 XSX|S: 5,117,234

Through the first 28 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.83 million units and is 3.52 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.69 million units.

The PS5 has sold 8.64 million in 28 weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 5.81 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 5.12 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 28 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 44.2 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 29.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 26.1 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 39.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

PS5: 3,462,884 XSX|S: 2,571,186 Switch: 2,127,436

Through the first 28 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.89 million units and is 1.34 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by 0.44 million units.

The PS5 has sold 3.46 million in 28 weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 2.57 million units and the Switch 2.13 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 28 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.4 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 31.5 percent, and the Switch at 26.1 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 40 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 35.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (27 weeks):

PS5: 2,963,493 Switch: 1,576,445 XSX|S: 1,477,019

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 27 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.39 million units and is 1.49 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 99,426.

The PS5 has sold 2.96 million in 27 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 1.58 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 1.48 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 27 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 49.0 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 26.2 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 24.8 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 43.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 1,627,392 PS5: 745,570 XSX|S: 46,270

Through the first 28 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.88 million units and is 1.58 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.70 million units.

The Switch has sold 1.63 million units in 28 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 0.75 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.05 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 28 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 67.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 30.8 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 1.9 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles