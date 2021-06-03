By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy VII Remake Update 1.02 Out Now, Adds Save Data Transfer to PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake Update 1.02 Out Now, Adds Save Data Transfer to PS5 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 174 Views

Square Enix has released update 1.02 for Final Fantasy VII Remake. It adds the ability to upload your save file of the PlayStation 4 version of the game in preparation for the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the PlayStation 5.

The five accessories and the Chocobo Chick, Cactuar, and Carbuncle Summoning Materia will be available as part of free DLC - Final Fantasy VII Remake Item Pack. It will be available alongside the PS5 version of the game on June 10. 

Users who previously owned the DLC items on the PS4 will still need to download the Item Pack to use them on the PS5. 

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10 worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.