Final Fantasy VII Remake Update 1.02 Out Now, Adds Save Data Transfer to PS5

Square Enix has released update 1.02 for Final Fantasy VII Remake. It adds the ability to upload your save file of the PlayStation 4 version of the game in preparation for the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the PlayStation 5.

The five accessories and the Chocobo Chick, Cactuar, and Carbuncle Summoning Materia will be available as part of free DLC - Final Fantasy VII Remake Item Pack. It will be available alongside the PS5 version of the game on June 10.

Users who previously owned the DLC items on the PS4 will still need to download the Item Pack to use them on the PS5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10 worldwide.

Today we’ve launched patch 1.02 for @FinalFantasy VII Remake to allow you to upload the PS4 version of your save file in preparation for the launch of FFVII Remake Intergrade on PS5.



Make sure you install the patch and prepare to carry on your adventure from June 10th! [1/3] pic.twitter.com/7wraQiFU4W — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 3, 2021

If you previously owned the DLC items for the PS4 version of @FinalFantasy VII Remake, and have upgraded to the PS5 version via the free enhancement upgrade, you will still need to download the free FFVII Remake Item Pack in order to use them on PS5. [3/3] — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 3, 2021

