Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey Headed to PS5, PS4, and PSVR in 2021 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Survios announced Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR later this year.

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey‘s title implies, it supports both virtual reality and non-virtual reality gameplay. For VR it is compatible with the PlayStation Move controllers and DualShock 4 controllers.

"Reintroducing Puzzle Bobble, with its iconic puzzle-solving and new three-dimensional spin to today’s players, has been a labor of love for Survios," said Survios CPO and head of studio TQ Jefferson.

"As our first cross-reality title, Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will provide players around the world the option to play the way that suits them best, with or without a virtual reality headset!"

Bursting with the same vibrant design, adorable characters, and timeless puzzle-solving gameplay as the original, Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey is the next evolution of the classic Japanese action puzzle game franchise so many of us grew up playing. For the first time in Puzzle Bobble history, bubble puzzles now take three-dimensional form to create new brain-teasing challenges which will test the most die-hard veterans and newcomers to the franchise alike.

Aim, fire, and pop bubbles with your trusty cannon to match three or more bubbles of the same color, while taking on 100 3D puzzles in our Story Mode. Puzzles no longer lay on a flat plane, but take the form of three-dimensional clusters that spin and rotate with realistic physics when bubbles collide.

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey will also feature two additional modes: Infinite Mode, an endless challenge for players chasing high-scores, and Duel Mode, fast-paced one-versus-one online battles with Quickmatch support across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR.

Players will face a variety of gameplay mechanics that will test even the most seasoned bubble-poppers. Players will need to solve and clear puzzles to earn coins to activate game-changing power-ups and maximize their popping power.

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey is designed to be an intuitive, pick-up-and-play puzzle-solving experience for players of all ages. We hope long-time fans will be excited to test their skills in this multi-dimensional take on the classic bubble-popper, while introducing new players to a timeless franchise which has kept gamers engaged in solving and mastering puzzles for more than three decades.

