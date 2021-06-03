Ubisoft E3 2021 Showcase to Feature 'Big Announcements,' Updates, and More - News

The schedule for E3 2021 was announced earlier today, including Ubisoft with its Ubisoft Forward press conference.

Ubisoft has released some details on its Ubisoft Forward press conference. The pre-show for the showcase starts at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK, while the main show starts at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK.

The pre-show will feature news and updates from For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

The main show will feature "big announcements, updates on some of Ubisoft’s live titles, and some surprises that you won’t want to miss." There will be new details on the next Rainbow Six game, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, with the world premiere gameplay and trailers. Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic will also be at the main show.

"Catch all the details about the next mainline entry in the Rainbow Six franchise, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, with world premiere gameplay and trailers revealing this brand-new co-op title for the first time.

"Dive into the island paradise of Yara with Far Cry 6, and discover the action-packed adventures that await you in a nation under the heel of dictator Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Prepare for an avalanche of extreme sports with Riders Republic, the upcoming massive multiplayer open-world playground that will see you shredding your way through beautiful and sprawling North American landscapes.

"You will also receive updates from live titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege on their upcoming content, as well as the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest and soon-to-release movie Werewolves Within, both from Ubisoft Film & Television, plus a few additional surprises."

