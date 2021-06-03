Switch Sells 407K, PS5 Sells 193K, XS Sells 106K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 16-22 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 407,230 units sold for the week ending May 22, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 86.10 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 193,279 units to bring its lifetime sales to 8.64 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 106,143 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.12 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 31,406 units, the Xbox One sold 14,509 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 566 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 36,472 units (9.8%). The PlayStation 4 is down 125,889 (-80.0%), the Xbox One is down 59,691 units (-80.5%), and the 3DS is down 8,579 units (-3.8%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 407,230 ( 86,097,425 ) PlayStation 5 - 193,279 ( 8,641,612 ) Xbox Series X|S - 106,143 ( 5,117,234 ) PlayStation 4 - 31,406 ( 115,614,825 ) Xbox One - 14,509 ( 50,111,579 ) 3DS - 566 ( 75,933,980 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 158,236 PlayStation 5 - 78,856 Xbox Series X|S - 63,870 PlayStation 4 - 10,821 Xbox One - 10,172 3DS - 89

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 94,931 PlayStation 5 - 76,412 Xbox Series X|S - 30,343 PlayStation 4 - 16,431 Xbox One - 3,453 3DS - 97 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 137,203 PlayStation 5 - 32,662 Xbox Series X|S - 8,468 PlayStation 4 - 3,303 Xbox One - 483 3DS - 371

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 16,860 PlayStation 5 - 5,349 Xbox Series X|S - 3,462 PlayStation 4 - 851 Xbox One - 401 3DS - 9

