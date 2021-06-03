Horizon Forbidden West to Feature 60 FPS Mode on PS5 - News

Guerrilla Games in a recent interview with Julien Chièze, which was posted on YouTube, revealed Horizon Forbidden West will feature a Performance Mode on the PlayStation 5. It allows players to play the game at 60 FPS.

A performance mode with a higher framerate will likely mean the game will run at a lower resolution than a Quality Mode. It was confirmed the game will support ray-tracing on the PlayStation 5.

Horizon Forbidden West is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It is on track to release in Holiday 2021, however, that isn't 100 certain yet.

