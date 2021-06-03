Horizon Forbidden West to Feature 60 FPS Mode on PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 499 Views
Guerrilla Games in a recent interview with Julien Chièze, which was posted on YouTube, revealed Horizon Forbidden West will feature a Performance Mode on the PlayStation 5. It allows players to play the game at 60 FPS.
A performance mode with a higher framerate will likely mean the game will run at a lower resolution than a Quality Mode. It was confirmed the game will support ray-tracing on the PlayStation 5.
Horizon Forbidden West is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It is on track to release in Holiday 2021, however, that isn't 100 certain yet.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
At what resolution? For people using a traditional TV 1440p isn't an option so is it 1080p/60fps?
Is 1440p a common choice outside of the USA? What is that 2k? Maybe I missed the 1440p generation here.
It is common in the PC space where wide variety of resolution formats exist, many of which don't line up 1:1 with video format resolutions or even ratios. TVs are designed almost solely around video media which is vast majority of their usage, so don't tend to come in native resolutions outside of standard video formats i.e. 4K/1080p/720p. Consoles tend to support what TVs do since that is how vast majority of console audience plays (i.e. not on PC monitors although that is indeed possible) and consoles want to be able to optimize for single output format. 1440p was and is economical in offering higher resolution than 1080p while allowing better performance than 4K with low-mid end GPU, especially in era where 4K monitors were rarer and often not gaming optimized e.g. latency etc.
It will be dynamic.
The 2 people whose feelings were both hurt by that comment might just be soul mates.