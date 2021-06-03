By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Square Enix E3 2021 Showcase Set for June 13, Features New Eidos Montreal Game, Babylon’s Fall Update, More

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 287 Views

Square Enix announced it will host Square Enix Presents: Summer 2021 as part of E3 2021 on June 13 at 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be 40 minutes long and feature the following:

  • The world premiere of a new game from Eidos Montreal.
  • An exciting update on Babylon’s Fall.
  • Details about Marvel’s Avengers expansion “Black Panther – War for Wakanda” and updates on upcoming in-game events.
  • A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Rafie (1 hour ago)

FINALLY some Babylon's Fall news. I wonder if they're gonna make a PS5 version.

  • 0
rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

Every year, I hope for Chrono Trigger...but it never comes. New Eidos game, wonder if we are going to see a new Tomb Raider game announced. Would love to see a new Tomb Raider using the Unreal Engine 5 when they can get that technology.

  • 0