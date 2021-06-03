PixelOpus Developing an 'Exciting New PS5 Title' That Runs on Unreal Engine 5 - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Concrete Genie developer PixelOpus has job openings that reveal the studio is developing an "exciting new PlayStation 5 title." The available jobs are for a principle graphics programmer and senior engine programmer.

The job listings also reveal the PS5 game will run on Unreal Engine 5 and is being developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation.

"PixelOpus, creator of the award-winning Concrete Genie, is seeking outstanding talent to join our passionate and creative family in crafting an exciting new PlayStation 5 title," reads the jon listing for the Principal Graphics Programmer.

"We are seeking a Principal Graphics Programmer to contribute to our development process as we tackle exciting innovation and rendering opportunities through a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. This position specializes in programming that centers around the graphics functionality of the PlayStation 5 and Unreal 5 game engine, but with our small team, responsibilities will be diverse."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles