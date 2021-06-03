Chivalry II Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of June 8 Release - News

Publishers Tripwire Presents and Deep Silver, and developer Torn Banner Studios have released the launch trailer for Chivalry II ahead of its June 8 release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC the Epic Games Store on June 8.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The battlefield has just gotten bigger, and knights of all platforms will be able to face off together on the same battlefield, as Chivalry II will feature full cross-play capability between all consoles and PC.

Chivalry II is a multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era—from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, sprawling castle sieges, and more. Dominate massive battlefields while catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages, and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps.

Improving on the original genre-defining Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Chivalry II invites players to master the blade with an all-new and improved combat system that combines real-time strikes and a free-flowing combo system to speed up the action and let players become a whirlwind of steel on the battlefield. Created with the ability to fight multiple foes in mind, Chivalry II’s combat mixes the best of both FPS and fighting game genres for an unmatched melee experience.

Key Features:

Cross-Play Across All Platforms – Mass-scale battles call for epic battlefields. The inclusion of cross-play across all versions smashes the boundaries between PC and console gamers, and allows players to face off on the battlefield together, regardless of platform.

– Mass-scale battles call for epic battlefields. The inclusion of cross-play across all versions smashes the boundaries between PC and console gamers, and allows players to face off on the battlefield together, regardless of platform. Stunning Cinematic Presentation – Massive improvement in visual quality, with an atmosphere that thrusts players into their favorite moments from epic medieval Hollywood action films. Brought to you on the latest and best game engine, Unreal Engine 4.

Epic Medieval Environments: Sprawling medieval environments ranging from tournament grounds to epic full-scale castle sieges.

– Massive improvement in visual quality, with an atmosphere that thrusts players into their favorite moments from epic medieval Hollywood action films. Brought to you on the latest and best game engine, Unreal Engine 4. Epic Medieval Environments: Sprawling medieval environments ranging from tournament grounds to epic full-scale castle sieges. Massive Scale – Experience the chaos of epic medieval battlefields and battle through mass-scale combat meant to capture the intensity and scope of “The Battle of the Bastards” from Game of Thrones.

– Experience the chaos of epic medieval battlefields and battle through mass-scale combat meant to capture the intensity and scope of “The Battle of the Bastards” from Game of Thrones. Choose your Fighting Style – Your arsenal expands with the new subclass system that provides more variety than ever before. Four base classes expand to various subclasses, an arsenal of unique weapons each with multiple visual variants, and new support items ranging from oil pots to barricades, supply crates and archer’s stakes.

– Your arsenal expands with the new subclass system that provides more variety than ever before. Four base classes expand to various subclasses, an arsenal of unique weapons each with multiple visual variants, and new support items ranging from oil pots to barricades, supply crates and archer’s stakes. Unleash Hell – Own the field with a variety of heavy siege engines including Ballistae, Catapults, Trebuchet, Battering Rams, Mantlets, Spike Traps, Ladders and more.

– Own the field with a variety of heavy siege engines including Ballistae, Catapults, Trebuchet, Battering Rams, Mantlets, Spike Traps, Ladders and more. Build Your Hero – Become a hero and look the part. A detailed customization system adds huge variety: head type, skin tone, head & facial hair + colors, facial imperfections, face paint, nicknames, heraldry, helmets, armor, weapons, and more for millions of possible combinations.

– Become a hero and look the part. A detailed customization system adds huge variety: head type, skin tone, head & facial hair + colors, facial imperfections, face paint, nicknames, heraldry, helmets, armor, weapons, and more for millions of possible combinations. Refuse to Die – Keep fighting after losing a limb, being knocked down, disarmed, set on fire, filled with arrows, your shield broken, smothered in blood and still throwing punches from your knees. Bandages, revives and the new downed state allow you to support teammates and stay in the action until you’ve bled your last drop.

