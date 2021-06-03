Samurai Shodown Shiro Tokisada Amakusa DLC Launches June 14 - News

SNK announced the Shiro Tokisada Amakusa DLc for Samurai Shodown will launch on Junr 14.

Shiro Tokisada Amakusa is the third out of four Season Pass 3 character. The first two were Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane. It isn't known yet who the fourth will be.

View a trailer of the DLC character below:

Samurai Shodown is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia. It will launch for Steam on June 14.

