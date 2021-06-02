Gran Turismo 7 and Next God of War are Cross-Gen on PS5 and PS4 - News

The Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst in a Q&A with the PlayStation Blog has revealed some details on upcoming first-party PlayStation titles.

It was previously announced Horizon Forbidden West would launch as a cross-generation title on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Hulst has now revealed the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7 will also launch on the PS5 and PS4.

"You can’t build a community of over 110 million PS4 owners and then just walk away from it, right? I think that’d be bad news for fans of PS4, and frankly not very good business," said Hulst.

"Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that. And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them.

"That being said, it’s also very important to have showpieces for PS5, hence the development of Returnal and Ratchet that are exclusive to PS5."

As announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment's Santa Monica Studio, Hulst reiterated that the next God of War game has been delayed to a 2022 release window.

"And for God of War, the project started a little later," said Hulst. "So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play."

Hulst also discussed PlayStation Studios' games getting released on PC. He said they are still in the early planning stages of PlayStation games coming to PC.

"We’re still early on in our planning for PC," he said. "And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful. I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years.

"But I want to emphasize that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch. But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. So that’s about two years after the PS4 release.

"And I hope that a new set of fans can and will enjoy that title. And that’s the goal — we want to reach new gamers who haven’t yet experienced the great stories, characters, and worlds that we’ve built. Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games."

