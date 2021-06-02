Nintendo Switch Sales Top 20 Million Units in Japan - Sales

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo worldwide, which includes Japan. The Nintendo Switch has sold over 20 million units in Japan as of June 2, 2021, according to data from Famitsu.

The sales figure breakdown to 16,168,420 units sold of the original Nintendo Switch, while the Nintendo Switch Lite has sold 3,849,858 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best-selling game for the Nintendo Switch in Japan with sales of 6,778,146 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold 4,285,272 units, Pokemon Sword and Shield has sold 4,052,668units, Splatoon 2 has sold 3,868,221 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 3,844,200 units.

The Nintendo Switch is the fifth best-selling gaming platform of all time in Japan, according to ResetEra:

Nintendo DS - 32,990,000 Nintendo Gameboy + Color - 32,470,000 Nintendo 3DS - 25,260,000 Playstation 2 - 21,454,325 Nintendo Switch - 20,018,278

