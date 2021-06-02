E3 2021 Nintendo Direct Set for June 15 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 377 Views
Nintendo announced it will host its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct on June 15 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK.
The E3 2021 Nintendo Direct will be roughly 40 minutes long and focus exclusively on Nintendo Switch games that will mainly release in 2021. Following the Nintendo Direct will be a Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2021, which will feature around three hours of gameplay.
The Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse Live can be viewed at https://www.nintendo.com/e3/.
🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021
Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.
https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh
