By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
E3 2021 Nintendo Direct Set for June 15

E3 2021 Nintendo Direct Set for June 15 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 377 Views

Nintendo announced it will host its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct on June 15 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK.

The E3 2021 Nintendo Direct will be roughly 40 minutes long and focus exclusively on Nintendo Switch games that will mainly release in 2021. Following the Nintendo Direct will be a Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2021, which will feature around three hours of gameplay. 

The Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse Live can be viewed at https://www.nintendo.com/e3/.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

9 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
UnderwaterFunktown (3 hours ago)

You love to see it. Hope it can match their last E3 which was very solid in my opinion.

  • 0
heavenmercenary01 (3 hours ago)

The three hours of gameplay are something intriguing. Which game will deserve 3 hours of gameplay? Even better, how many games can we see during 3 hours of gameplay?

  • 0
FromDK (3 hours ago)

In my wildest dreams..
Nintendo announce 2 more directs before or very close after.
1 "focused on New Hardware"
2 "Focused on new OS and Nintendo online"
A man can dream :)

  • 0
INCITATUSBR (4 hours ago)

'focused on SOFTWARE'!!

  • 0
Bandorr INCITATUSBR (4 hours ago)

Exclusively. Blows up the Nintendo switch pro rumor twice.
Once in date form, and one because they make it clear no hardware talk.

  • +1
deerox Bandorr (4 hours ago)

But the rumors said that it was going to be announced before E3.

  • +1
Bandorr deerox (3 hours ago)

True I was thinking of the rumor that said it would be announced for pre orders on the 6th.

  • +1
VAMatt Bandorr (3 hours ago)

I don't see how you can announce new hardware a week or two before the event, then not touch on it at all during your most public event of the year.

  • +4
Dulfite VAMatt (2 hours ago)

If they only talk about software, then that is sure to include games that look/play better or can only run on the switch Pro (which then addresses the Pro model). The rumors are 3rd parties have games they want to show that are for the Pro, so the Pro getting announced beforehand frees them to do so without spoiling the pro.

  • 0