Dark Horse Comics Forms Dark Horse Games Division

Dark Horse Comics has announced the formation of Dark Horse Games, a gaming and digital division. It will be based in Oregon and Shanghai with a mission to create "unique experiences."

Dark Horse Games is in discussion with "some of the world’s top gaming studios" to develop "AAA licensed titles based on Dark Horse Comics’ vast library." The games will be released over the next several years across consoles, PC, mobile, and the cloud.

"We’ve spent the past thirty-five years developing a long list of original, fan-favorite IP with many of the best partners in digital entertainment," said Dark Horse Comics founder and president Mike Richardson. "Now is the perfect time to expand our vision into gaming. Dark Horse Games gives us exciting new ways to engage with fans of all kinds on a multitude of platforms."

Dark Horse Games general manager Johnny B. Lee added, "Dark Horse Comics sits at the intersection of consumer entertainment, production and publishing. We’re one of the few companies that own IP nimble enough to execute coordinated strategies across multiple platforms, and that’s a huge advantage in gaming and digital."

