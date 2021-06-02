Genshin Impact Launches June 9 on Epic Games Store - News

Developer miHoYo announced Genshin Impact will launch for PC via the Epic Games Store on June 9. The PC version of Genshin Impact is currently only available on a dedicated launcher.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. It is also in development for the Nintendo Switch.

Dear Travelers,



The adventure begins again, as Genshin Impact will come to the Epic Games Store on June 9, 2021 (UTC+8) at:https://t.co/8eB2avWiZo



Paimon has also prepared an in-game redemption code as a special gift to help Travelers on their new journey: GenshinEpic pic.twitter.com/GUhImzbuZ0 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 2, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Massive Open World

Climb any mountain, swim across any river, and glide over the world below, taking in the jaw-dropping scenery each step of the way. And if you stop to investigate a wandering Seelie or strange mechanism, who knows what you might discover?

Elemental Combat System

Harness the seven elements to unleash elemental reactions. Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo interact in all sorts of ways, and Vision wielders have the power to turn this to their advantage.

Will you vaporize Hydro with Pyro, electro-charge it with Electro, or freeze it with Cryo? Your mastery of the elements will give you the upper hand in battle and exploration.

Beautiful Visuals

Feast your eyes on the world around you, with a stunning art style, real-time rendering, and finely tuned character animations delivering you a truly immersive visual experience. Lighting and weather change naturally over time, bringing every detail of Teyvat to life.

Soothing Soundtrack

Let the beautiful sounds of Teyvat draw you in as you explore this expansive world. Performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the soundtrack changes seamlessly with the time and gameplay to match the mood.

Build Your Dream Team

Team up with a diverse cast of characters, each with unique personalities, stories, and abilities. Discover your favorite party combinations and level up your characters to help you vanquish even the most daunting of enemies.

Journey with Friends

Play together with friends across various platforms to trigger more elemental action, tackle tricky boss fights, and conquer challenging domains together to reap rich rewards.

As you stand atop the peaks of Jueyun Karst and take in the rolling clouds and vast terrain stretching out before you, you may wish to stay in Teyvat a little longer… But until you are reunited with your lost sibling, how can you rest? Go forth, Traveler, and begin your adventure!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

