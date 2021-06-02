Nacon Connect 2021 Set for July 6, Feature New Gameplay, Announcements, and More - News

Nacon announced it will host Nacon Connect 2021 on July 6 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

Nacon Connect 2021 will feature "ew gameplay, exciting announcements, special guests and epic collaborations."

Confirmed games from Nacon include The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, RiMS Racing, Blood Bowl III, Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator, Roguebook, Rogue Lords, and WRC 10.

Save the date, #NaconConnect is back on July 6, 2021!



With new gameplay, exciting announcements, special guests and epic collaborations. See you there! pic.twitter.com/m6E5mJRMAr — Nacon (@Nacon) June 2, 2021

