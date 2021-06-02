Relayer Gets Starchild Version of First Trailer Released - News

Kadokawa Games has released the Starchild Version of the first trailer for the strategy RPG, Relayer.

In the trailer the game world is introduced and the Relayers. The trailer is narrated by Satomi Akesaka, Miku Itou, and Moe Toyota. The three voice Terra, Himiko, and Luna, respectively.

View the trailer below:

Relayer will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide later this year.

