Samurai Warriors 5 Gets Final Trailer Ahead of Release - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have released the final trailer for Samurai Warriors 5 ahead of its launch this summer.

A new Samurai Warriors begins.

After a seven-year wait, a new instalment in the tactical action series Samurai Warriors is finally here!

With this title, the historical period depicted in the first title of the “SAMURAI WARRIORS” series released in 2004 has been revamped.

With visuals that have largely evolved since the first “SAMURAI WARRIORS”, additional officers, and evolved actions, an even deeper drama set in the warring states is depicted.

Also, with a focus on the lives of officers Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi, in order to more intensely and boldly depict the warring states era spanning from the end of the Onin War to the Incident at Honnoji, the title is the beginning of a new series, in which the stories and characters from the traditional Samurai Warriors have been revamped.

Key Features:

With officers whose designs have been revamped, as well as new officers, a total of 27 Samurai Warriors join the battle. Officers such as a young Nobunaga Oda, known as the “Great Fool,” and daimyo Yoshimoto Imagawa, who was called the “Greatest Archer in all of Kaido,” appear with new designs that match the setting of this title. Also, new officers such as Toshimitsu Saito, a retainer of Mitsuhide Akechi, as well as Koga ninja Mitsuki join the battle. A total of 27 Samurai Warriors interweave their fates to create a dramatic warring states era.

Warriors actions are more thrilling and dazzling than ever before. In this title, players can once again enjoy the “thrill of sending enemies flying” that the Warriors series is renowned for. And with new actions that have been added with this title, as well as new depictions that give off a Japanese flair, the Warriors actions have become even more stunning.



Samurai Warriors 5 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one in Japan on June 24, followed by a launch in the rest of the world on July 27 for the same platforms as well as PC via Steam.

