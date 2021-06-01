Microsoft Re-Opens Xbox Series X|S Console Purchase Pilot to Xbox Insiders - News

Microsoft in the middle of May tested out a pilot program for Xbox Insiders in the US who own an Xbox One. The Xbox Insiders were able to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console.

The Xbox Series X|S Console Purchase Pilot has re-opened to US Xbox Insiders on the Xbox One and Windows 10. You can join using the Xbox Insider Hub app for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X|S console. If you previously registered and weren't selected, you are still opted-in for a second change at an Xbox Series X|S.

"We've allocated an additional batch of incoming console inventory, enough to re-open flight registrations in the Xbox Insider Hub," Microsoft said in a Reddit post.

"If you are not already joined to the Console Purchase Pilot flight, you'll want to open the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox One console or Windows 10 and join the Console Purchase Pilot flight from the Previews section of the app when it reopens on Tuesday. Later that week, we'll send a separate survey to you wherever you receive your Xbox Messages which asks about your console preference."

The Console Purchase Pilot has re-opened for US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One and Windows 10! Join via the Xbox Insider Hub app for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X|S console. If you joined last time but weren't selected, you're already opted-in and no further action is needed. pic.twitter.com/5PfxznXHwc — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) June 1, 2021

