Bleak Faith: Forsaken is an Open-World Survival Horror Action RPG, Gets New Trailer

Developers Miso Vukcevic and Mirko Stanic have released a new trailer for the open-world survival horror action RPG, Bleak Faith: Forsaken, which will launch for PC via Steam in 2021, followed by the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.

Here is an overview of the game:

Bleak Faith: Forsaken is third-person open-world survival horror action RPG set in a universe you’ve never experienced before. Play as one of the Forsaken, the last frontier of humanity against the growing horrors of the Omnistructure. As you find yourself stranded in a faraway outpost, you must adapt in order to survive. The world won’t wait for you though, you must venture into the unknown—your faith will decide your fate.

Setting

Feel the burden of surviving in one of the last remaining outposts of the Forsaken, a legion of hunters condemned to protect the last vestige of humanity. The nature of your purpose however is shrouded in mystery, and as you delve deeper into the manifold halls of the Omnistructure, you will come to find the true meaning of alienation, isolation, and dread. A cross between cyberpunk, and dark fantasy—Bleak Faith will offer a story and experience that will be a breath of fresh air for all gamers looking for a something new. The world is full of lore, and every aspect of it is crafted with utmost passion and a dedication to art. As a baseline there is an estimated over 30 hours of content, a deep class system, and a procedural AI system that ensures that no playthrough is ever the same.

Key Features:

Open World – The architecture of the world, the Omnistructure, is a huge aspect of the game. Meticulously designed and crafted, Bleak Faith aims to provide an emergent narrative method coupled with more structured traditional moments. The world of Bleak Faith is labyrinthine, tapping into an innate curious instinct we all have when faced with many defined branching choices—we focus on creating a strong sense of curiosity about the path not taken, by offering unique and compelling content in every area of the world—having said that the world employs both vast open areas, and more linear openness in Metroidvania fashion. The aim is to evoke that same feeling of wonder and excitement that you felt the first time you played a game, the first time you experienced 3D graphics, the first time you experienced something that felt formative and not habitual. Open world in Bleak Faith is a crucial aspect to showing you the reality of the Forsaken. In this world there are few havens for the Forsaken, and these are generally outposts which serve as bases (of various complexities and utility) to recover from journeys and prepare for more—however, nowhere is truly safe!

