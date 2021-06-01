Next Battlefield Reveal Set for June 9 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE announced the next Battlefield will be revealed on Wednesday, June 9 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK.

The next Battlefield is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and will launch later this year.

