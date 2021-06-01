Spider-Man: Miles Morales Beats Biomutant to Top the UK Charts - Sales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending May 29, 2021.

The game saw a boost in sales thanks to retail discounts and new PlayStation 5 stock hitting store shelves. The PS4 version saw its priced reduced to as low as £30. Overall sales for the game increased 175 percent for the PS5 version and 104 percent for the PS4 version.

Biomutant debuted in second place. The PS4 version accounted for 71 percent of the retail sales, followed by the Xbox One version at 28 percent, and the PC version at one percent.

The Last of Us Part II has re-entered the top 10 in third place thanks to retailers discounting the price to as low as £10.One other game that benefited from discounts was Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, which jumped up to fifth place as sales increased 196 percent.

Resident Evil Village dropped from first to fourth place as sales decreaed 35 percent. Miitopia dropped from second to ninth as sales slip 45 percent in its second week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Biomutant - NEW The Last of Us Part II Resident Evil Village Assassin's Creed Valhalla Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Miitopia Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

