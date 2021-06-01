New Halo Infinite Key Art Releases Ahead of Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase - News

The Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase will officially take place on Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

A new key art for the upcoming flagship Xbox title, Halo Infinite, has been posted online by Twitter use Klobrille.

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries faced criticism after it showcased the gameplay demo for the upcoming first-person shooter in Summer 2020 due to its technical issues and poor visuals. The game was eventually delayed from Holiday 2020 to Fall 2021.

Since its delay the developer has been providing monthly updates to the game. This includes several new screenshots that provide a look at how much the game has improved over the months since its delay.

