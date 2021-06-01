LEGO Builder's Journey Launches June 22 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher LEGO Games and developer Light Brick Studio announced LEGO Builder's Journey will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 22.

The PC version of the game will support ray-traced ambient occlusion, global illumination, reflections, and shadows accelerated by NVIDIA DLSS.

View the official GeForce RTX reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

EGO Builder’s Journey is an atmospheric, geometric puzzle game that asks us to sometimes follow the instructions… and sometimes to break the rules.

Take your time to experiment with free-form puzzle solving while immersing yourself in a poetic world of LEGO bricks. Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges, and celebrations. Figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder’s Journey.

The breathtaking LEGO brick world is brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO elements yet to feature on screens, including stunning ray tracing elements.

