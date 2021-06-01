Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Arrives June 9 for XS, PS5, Switch, PS4, and XOne - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

PID Publishing and developer ustwo games announced Alba: A Wildlife Adventure will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 9.

The game originally launched for PC via Steam and Apple Arcade in December 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

From the BAFTA-Award winning studio behind Monument Valley and Assemble with Care comes something entirely new.

Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realizes she needs to do something about it.

This is truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter! From the idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town a whole island is ready to be explored. With Ines and your grandfather—who is a total bird nerd—by your side, you can start the movement to save the island. Maybe even the world after that.

Handcrafted visuals. Every little corner of the island has been looked after with great detail. Trust me, it took us a while to make it.

Join Alba and Ines to found the AIWRL (really rolls off the tongue doesn’t it?), an organization that can save the island.

You will need to gather a bunch of volunteers and the town is full of good people. Help them out and convince them to join you.

There are animals everywhere, can you find all the species?

What You Can Expect

Great music. We worked with Lorena Alvarez, to make a soundtrack that is equal parts Spain and Amazing.

This is a Chillectathon. Make your time on the island your own and experience the adventure at your own pace. No rush.

A place you want to stay. We based this on our childhood summers and, well, we wish we could go back. This island is the next best thing.

Honestly, a feel-good game about running around and doing good deeds.

