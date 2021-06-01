Blood Bowl III Trailer Introduces the Imperial Nobility - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Cyanide have released a new trailer for Blood Bowl III that introduces one of the four new teams in the game, Imperial Nobility.

A closed beta for the game will run from June 3 to 13. You can register for it here.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Imperial Nobility:

Full of pride and prejudice, the nobles are known for their counterattacking skills.

Not only is Blood Bowl a popular form of entertainment, it is also extremely lucrative. The rich nobles of the Empire could not pass up such an opportunity to accumulate more wealth and achieve their dreams of fame. Sponsored by patrons with unlimited funds, the Imperial Nobility teams intend to establish their dominance on the field.

They are known for their aggressive defensive and fast counterattacking skills. Their defensive line consists of Linemen, who are extremely difficult to catch, and Bodyguards, who are more than capable of taking their opponents down with them. In attack, the Blitzers and Throwers work together to lead the counterattack. Mainly composed of humans, the Imperial Nobility teams include gentlemen who are not so gentle, supported by Ogres whose power is matched only by their limited intelligence.

With stable lines, skillful passing and excellent mobility, the Imperial Nobility teams make formidable opponents on the field. Money talks and they have lots of it.

Blood Bowl III will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles