Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade New Trailer Focuses on Original Soundtrack

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade that focuses on the original soundtrack to the game.

The original soundtrack will release in Japan on June 23 for 3,850 yen. There is no word yet if it will release outside of Japan.

View the new trailer below:

It was revealed in May development on the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is progressing well.

"Development is moving forward quite well," Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Tetsuya Nomura said. "I’d like to perhaps make a proper announcement when the timing is right, but Cloud is running through mother nature.You’ll be able to enjoy a somewhat different atmosphere from the first game… Well, things are progressing nicely, so please wait for it. The next game starts directly after Intergrade, so I hope you will also get to play Intergrade."

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

