Grounded to Receive 'Larger and Slightly Less Frequent Updates Going Forward'

Obsidian Entertainment in an update announced going forward updates for Grounded will happen less often, but will feature more content than in previous updates.

"We will be looking at doing larger and slightly less frequent updates moving forward, which will allow us to make our updates more meaningful with more and better content," said Obsidian Entertainment.

"Our goal is to find the right balance of keeping the game fresh with new things while giving the team enough time to make quality features. As always your feedback in this process is critical as we figure out a good release cadence as we continue on the path towards our 1.0 launch."

Read the latest information on the next update - 0.10.0 - that will launch by the end of June below:

Flipped Buildings

With the next update, you will be able to flip some building pieces to get the mirrored version. For example, the spiral stairs can be flipped to fit your base.

More Building Pieces

We've heard that you would like more building pieces. We are adding more curved walls, more roof variations, and even pillars.

Giant Food Item Changes

Giant food items, such as Billy Hogs, Archers Cookies, and apples, have been changed to be found more frequently. Ants will harvest their food from the large food through the day - if you follow them to the source, you can harvest a much better food item as a reward.

Photo Mode Additions

Photo mode has a few new features to get that perfect shot, including adjusting the time of day.

ARC.R

The latest in the range of modified TAYZ.Ts is an enhanced defense variant called the ARC.R. Outfitted with a capacitor stack and hefty arm cannon, ARC.Rs unleash energized balls of charged static for a greater challenge in lab combat.

