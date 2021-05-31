Clid the Snail is a Dual-Stick Shooter, Headed to PS5 and PS4 in 2021 - News

Publisher Koch Media and developer Weird Beluga Studio announced the dual-stick shooter, Clid the Snail, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2021.

The winners of last year’s Best Game Of The Year award in the VI Edition of the PlayStation Talents Awards will develop this action-adventure game where the player becomes Clid, a humanoid snail, always with his loyal companion the talkative firefly Belu by his side. This dual-stick shooter, distributed by Koch Media, takes the player through many different scenarios where they will fight their enemies with a wide variety of weapons.

Help Cid Find His Place – With the company of a smarty firefly, you’ll have to help Clid overcome all the challenges you will find into along this double stick shooter. Your ingenuity as a player will be the key for solving all the puzzles that make up this dark fable.

– With the company of a smarty firefly, you’ll have to help Clid overcome all the challenges you will find into along this double stick shooter. Your ingenuity as a player will be the key for solving all the puzzles that make up this dark fable. Various Elements ot Interact With – Unlock each weapon to advance in Clid’s story… Combine each of your weapons to create devastating effects among the different enemies that will appear as progress in the story!

– Unlock each weapon to advance in Clid’s story… Combine each of your weapons to create devastating effects among the different enemies that will appear as progress in the story! An Enigmatic Art – The different scenarios of Clid the Snail add a mystical touch to the game. The contrasts of colors, will allow you to feel each of the game scenarios: from a sandstorm to an entire city on fire… Explore and feel this wonderful world!

– The different scenarios of Clid the Snail add a mystical touch to the game. The contrasts of colors, will allow you to feel each of the game scenarios: from a sandstorm to an entire city on fire… Explore and feel this wonderful world! A Humorous Touch – Have you ever wondered what’s wrong in a snail’s mind? What if, besides, it was a grumpy snail? Clid is always angry, and little Belu’s words don’t help calm his temper. Have fun with these conversations and feel their love-hate friendship so comic!

