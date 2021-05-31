Empire of Angels IV Launches in June for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Softstar Entertainment announced Empire of Angels IV will launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 23, and for the Nintendo Switch on June 24 for $19.99 / €19.99.

Empire of Angels IV is available now for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

View a trailer of hte game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

For the first time since the series began in 1993, Empire of Angels arrives on console! As the latest entry in the storied tactical RPG franchise, this updated edition of Empire of Angels IV features lush 3D graphics, strategic turn-based combat and a huge cast of gorgeous female characters fully voiced in Mandarin, along with improved English sub-titles.

Offering a fresh perspective on the history of Asgard, Empire of Angels IV reintroduces its lore, characters and mechanics with no prior knowledge necessary to enjoy this brand new adventure. Deep fantasy-themed political intrigue and the looming terror of war are balanced by light-hearted character interactions, slice-of-life humor, alluring designs and the ability to shatter your all-female opponents’ armor!

Join the Namtar Investigation Team as they patrol the Land of Asgard to maintain order against a plague that drives ordinary people to mindless violence. After Niya, captain of the Valkyrie Kingdom’s legion, witnesses a shining orb fall from the sky, everything she understands about Asgard’s history and fragile peace is called into question. Accompanied by trusted allies as well as new friends, Niya leads the team in a world-spanning mission to uncover the truth, all as the mysterious plague threatens to tear them apart.

