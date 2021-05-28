Mass Effect Legendary Edition Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 23, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V races up the charts from third to second place. Red Dead Redemption 2 has shot up the charts from seventh to third place. Resident Evil Village drops from second to fourth place.

NBA 2K21 is down one spot to fifth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is down to sixth place. Cities: Skylines has re-entered the charts in seventh.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Resident Evil Village NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cities: Skylines Rainbow Six Siege FIFA 21 EA Sports UFC 4

