Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Sequel Announced

Publisher 505 Games in its fiscal year 2020 / 2021 Q3 results presentation has announced a sequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is currently in development.

Read the notes fr 505 Games below in its presentation:

Latest creation of Koji Igarashi, the former series producer of the Castelvania franchise.

Castelvania franchise. Worldwide publishing rights on PC and all console formats.

High Metacritic score (average 81).

€30.2 million life-to-date revenues—more than one million copies sold.

Expected lifetime revenues of at least €30 million.

Second version in development.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS and Android.

