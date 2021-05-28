Aragami 2 Release Date Confirmed With New Gameplay Trailer - News

Developer Lince Works recently confirmed the release date of Aragami 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC: September 17, 2021. The studio also released a new gameplay trailer to demonstrate how the franchise has evolved since the premier game.

The trailer features a cinematic, in-engine look at the upcoming stealth-action title. In Aragami 2, players face the incoming terror of the Akatsuchi Empire which threatens to invade and destroy the Rashomon Valley. The Aragami emerge as a clan to defend their own, utilizing the shadows to avail their cause.

Aragami 2 promises to take the series to loftier heights with enhanced stealth mechanics and an all-new strategic combat system where every move must be calculated. Aragami 2’s narrative can be experienced completely solo or with friends as a co-op stealth-action adventure.

Features:

A full campaign that can be completed solo or with up to 3 players in co-op

Weapon and armor customization

A wide variety of abilities, shadow powers, and special equipment

More to be revealed soon

"We've grown a lot since working on the original game and, as a larger studio, we have an opportunity to realize all the full potential of Aragami with this sequel," explained David León, game director at Lince Works. "One of the things that we are truly excited about is the new combat system which not only gives existing fans a new way to play but welcoming new players with a more intense gameplay experience in Aragami 2."

Aragami 2 will launch digitally on September 17, 2021. Pre-orders for Aragami 2 are open now on Steam ($34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99) and players can take advantage of a 15% off discount prior to launch. PlayStation Store ($39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99), and Xbox Store ($39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99) pre-orders will open soon.

Retail partner Merge Games will launch physical versions of Aragami 2. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One/Series X ($39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99) will be released in Europe on September 17, 2021 and September 21, 2021 in North America.

