Borderlands 3 Getting Crossplay Support, But Not on PlayStation - News

/ 563 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford via Twitter announced an update for Borderlands 3 will be adding full crossplay support. However, publisher 2K Games required crossplay to be removed for the PlayStation consoles.

"An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms," said Pitchford. "For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles."

Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021

Pitchford didn't explain why the PlayStation version will not be getting crossplay support. However, the recent Epic v Apple trial did reveal that Epic Games had a special agreement with Sony with Fortnite in order to enable crossplay with the PlayStation version of the game. Epic Games had to agree to pay extra fees.

"In certain circumstances Epic will have to pay additional revenue to Sony," said Epic GAmes CEO Tim Sweeney at the time. "If somebody were primarily playing on PlayStation, but paying on iPhone then this might trigger compensation."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles