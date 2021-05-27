Bloomberg: New Switch Model to Release in September or October, Assembly to Start in July - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,083 Views
Following multiple rumors and reports about a new Nintendo Switch model in the works, multiple sources have told Bloomberg it will release in September or October and assembly on the new Switch could start as soon as July.
The new Switch model is likely to be priced higher than the original Switch, which has been priced at $299 since it launched in March 2017. It might be announced ahead of Nintendo's E3 conference. This would be to give publishers more time to showcase their upcoming games for the Switch.
The upgraded Switch model will be sold alongside the $199 Switch Lite, while the original Switch will be phased out over time.
Assemblers are expected to begin shipping the new Switch in early July and ramp up production to a peak in October to December. This is despite continued semiconductor shortages that have faced the other new video game consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Better not screw over 85 million plus Switch owners by locking a bunch of games behind the Pro
Unfortunately that will be me. I'll be complaining online wile on line to buy it
How many exclusives did the New 3DS have? I can only think of Xenoblade Chronicles 3D, not even a new game. Definitely way less than the DSi and most DSi exclusives were only there because of the DSi shop. There's almost no reason for the Switch pro to have a big
amount of first party exclusives. Also, the leak says they will continue to sell the Lite. Why the hell would they make new games and only release them on the Switch Pro and ignore the Switch Lite while continuing to manufacture and sell it?!
If theres a bunch of games that can't be played on the original switch then shouldn't this switch pro be the switch successor? Similar to ps5 there's a few games that can't be played on the PS4 but it can play all PS4 games
I think the only difference will be the graphics, I doubt there will be any exclusives, Just better performance. Pretend the Switch is a PS4 and the Switch Pro is a PS4 Pro, Its probably gonna work like that
But curl was saying there could be a bunch of lock games so if that's the case then it's not the same because there's not any PS4 games exclusive to PS4 pro
I think it’s safe to say there will be 3rd party exclusives, though all 1st and 2nd party should be on Switch and Switch Lite. Switch and Switch Lite specs just aren’t good enough to run ports of 9th gen games, and even many cross-gen games like Resident Evil 8 are likely an impossibility on Switch and Switch Lite (Res 8 has long been rumored to be a launch title for Switch Pro). I think allowing 3rd parties to release on just Switch Pro is Nintendo’s only hope of getting AA/AAA western support and AAA JP support for the next probably 3-4 years until Switch 2 releases, now that PS5 and Xbox Series are here.
I'd prefer if they focused on fixing the design of the joycons. If the new Switch still has joycons with drifting problems, I'll be quite dissapointed.
Have we ever seen a more expensive pro SKU phase out a lower priced default?
Both Xbox One X and PS4 pro was introduced at the initial price of their base model so I'm not sure if they had a permanent pricecut before that. 3DS on the other hand was released at 249$ but got its price slashed to 169$ after its poor launch. Both 3ds xl and New 3ds xl launched at 199$. Once again I'm not sure if the price for 3ds xl was the same when new 3ds xl launched but 3ds xl was more expensive than regular 3ds at launch.