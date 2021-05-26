Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Officially Set for June 13 - News

Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 press conference will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

The showcase will be 90 minutes in length and will feature "games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and many game creators from our partners around the world."

"You’ve told us how excited you are about welcoming Bethesda into the Xbox family, so we know you’re going to want a front-row seat to the Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase," Xbox Games Marketing General Manager Aaron Greenberg said.

"A 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more."

