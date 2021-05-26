BlizzCon 2021 Officially Cancelled - News

Blizzard announced it has cancelled BlizzCon 2021, which is usually held in person at the Anaheim Convention Center in California in November.

"I hope you’re all staying safe and well," said BlizzCon Executive Producer Saralyn Smith. "As guidelines in California around in-person gatherings continue to evolve and the status of the pandemic fluctuates around the globe, the teams across Blizzard have been discussing what this means for one of the events we miss the most: BlizzCon.

"We know some of you might be wondering about your own plans to potentially cross the country—not to mention oceans—and meet your friends, family, and fellow community members in California, so today, we wanted to give you a heads-up that we’ve decided we will not be holding BlizzCon this year.

"Building an in-person BlizzCon is an epic and complex affair that takes many months of preparation—not just for us, but also for the many talented production partners, esports pros, hosts, entertainers, artists, and other collaborators we team up with locally and globally to put all of the pieces together.

"The ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic have impacted our ability to properly move forward on many of these fronts, and ultimately we’re now past the point where we’d be able to develop the kind of event we’d want to create for you in November."

Blizzard does plan on holding a global event in early 2022 that will combine the online show similar to the recent BlizzConline with smaller in-person gatherings.

"But we don’t want to let too long go by before we connect with everyone again," added Smith. "So in the meantime, we’re planning a global event for the early part of next year, combining an online show along the lines of our recent BlizzConline with smaller in-person gatherings, and we’ll share more as our plans come together.

"We very much look forward to celebrating with you all again. Until then, we’ll see you in Azeroth, Outland, Sanctuary, and all the other worlds we call home."

