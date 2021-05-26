Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Set for Friday, May 28 - News

Ubisoft announced the first look at gameplay for Far Cry 6 will premiere on Friday, May 28 at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Far Cry 6 was originally scheduled to release in February 2021, but was delayed to later this year. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

RSVP for your first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay premiering May 28th at 9:30 AM PDT. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) May 26, 2021

