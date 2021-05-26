Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Set for Friday, May 28 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 425 Views
Ubisoft announced the first look at gameplay for Far Cry 6 will premiere on Friday, May 28 at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.
Far Cry 6 was originally scheduled to release in February 2021, but was delayed to later this year. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
RSVP for your first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay premiering May 28th at 9:30 AM PDT.— Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) May 26, 2021
hmmm, 'E3' is going to be weird this year it seems. If games like Far Cry 6 are getting their unveils by themselves, I reckon longer conference events are going to be far and few.
Will be interesting to see how this develops.
Them doing this before E3 makes me think their E3 conference is going to be kind of lame. I'm guessing it will just be:
Likely
- AC Valhalla new DLC (leaker said no new AC game this year)
- Riders Republic
- Roller Champions
- Rainbow Six Quarantine re-reveal with new title
- Update for Hyper Scape
- Just Dance 2022
-
F2P The Division game that was recently announced
Possible
- South Park RPG #3 (The Fractured But Whole released 4 years ago, and But Whole itself only took Ubisoft 3 years to develop)
- Ubisoft Massive Avatar game that was announced in 2017 (though it will probably be announced in 2022 and release Holiday 2022 as a marketing tie-in for the 2nd Avatar movie)
- Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake (one leaker recently said it has been delayed again, indefinitely this time, due to some kind of trademark or copyright issue)
