Sony Exploring Mobile Games to 'Reach Millions of Gamers' Beyond PlayStation

posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan speaking during corporate strategy meeting on Tuesday revealed that Sony has been experimenting with mobile games as it is an area they can reach "millions of gamers" outside of the PlayStation ecosystem.

"The content developed by PlayStation Studios these past 25 years has created a wealth of IP and provided PlayStation with immersive experiences that evoke emotions and bring players on a journey," Ryan said.

"We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers. Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms."

Ryan says that PlayStation has a huge catalog of first-party IP that can be transitioned to mobile to complement its AAA games.

"PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned.

"Through investments in IP, Group collaboration within Sony, investment in Social and Mobile, we are excited for the opportunity to continue to expand our community and welcome millions of new gamers to the PlayStation family."

