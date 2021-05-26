Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Launches November 19 for Switch - News

The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 19. A Double Pack featuring both versions will also be available.

Also look forward to a double pack featuring both games to be released on the same day! pic.twitter.com/cR0dMFoAW5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 26, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are faithful remakes of Pokemon Diamond Version and Pokemon Pearl Version, which were released on the Nintendo DS system in 2006. Whether or not players have explored the Sinnoh region before, they can look forward to this great adventure, reborn on Nintendo Switch. The original story has been faithfully reproduced, and various game functions have been colorfully revitalized. Trainers can expect an adventure through the Sinnoh region that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

The Pokemon featured in the newly released package designs of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are the Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia. Trainers will be able to discover the mysterious connection between Dialga or Palkia and the Sinnoh region during their adventures.

