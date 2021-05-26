GRAVEN Out Now for PC in Early Access - News

Publishers 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment, and developer Slipgate Ironworks announced GRAVEN is now available for PC in Early Access on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store for $24.99 / €20.99 / £19.99. The game is discounted by 10 percent in its first week.

GRAVEN will fully launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2022.

"For 3D Realms, Early Access has been instrumental in making sure we make the best possible games for fans of classic titles like Hexen," 3D Realms vice president and GRAVEN game director Frederik Schreiber in a. "The reception to GRAVEN‘s demo at Steam Game Festival floored us, and now Early Access will bring even more depth to Cruxfirth."

Tear through eldritch terrors unleashed by heretical sects and demented sinners as a disgraced Priest of the Orthagonal Order. Unjustly exiled for attacking a fellow brother upon witnessing an evil act, the Priest now follows a mission ordained by The Creator: root out the evils corrupting not just the Order, but creation itself.

Steam Early Access begins the journey with the first of three planned regions: Cruxfirth, a rotting swamptown suffering from a plague that ends either in death or violent madness. Inspired by classic shooters, immersive sims, and action RPGs, GRAVEN encourages exploration and creativity with multiple ways to take on puzzles and combat alike.

Arrive by boat with a single coin, a strange staff, and a journal, still wounded by the order's punishment. Slay an expansive bestiary with more than 30 distinct enemies including winged abominations and horrid swamp beasts. Wield the spellbook to unleash transformative magic like lightning and melting heat, each capable of affecting the environment to solve puzzles and uncover hidden areas.

Tap into righteous fury with conventional weaponry like wrist-mounted crossbows, flails, and the peat launcher, a crude but effective explosive. Discover and purchase more than 20 planned weapons, spells, and new staff crystals that grant new abilities at full launch.

Early Access includes new quests in Cruxfirth, and multiple updates throughout the year will add additional areas, quests, enemies, and hidden secrets. Further down the line, the Priest shall no longer roam alone: GRAVEN will add split-screen co-op and online play for up to four players.

