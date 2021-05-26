The Garden Path is a Slice-of-Life Sim, Announced for PC - News

Publisher and developer Carrotcake has announced slice-of-life simulation game, The Garden Path, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

A Garden Grown Your Way

Designed to be played as and when you wish, The Garden Path features a wealth of stories, activities and distractions to be experienced at your own pace. Don’t have time to watch your flowers grow? Come back tomorrow: time in the garden passes alongside the real world, and you’ll find plants you nurtured one day may bear fruit the next.

A Family Affair

You won’t be alone in your new home. Charming inhabitants will come and go, from Bunk, the tea-brewing macaque to Larto, a Greenlandic Musk Ox with a penchant for song-fish. You may even find some visitors willing to make their home alongside your own!

A Safe Space

The world of The Garden Path was designed with comfort in mind. Although a quiet and tranquil experience of flowing streams, gentle breezes and interesting characters, it is a safe space where reflection, and the potential melancholy that comes with it, are encouraged.

A Feast for the Eyes

With a hand drawn aesthetic unlike any other, The Garden Path’s stunning visual design embraces you from the start, inviting you into its world of low-fi pleasures. Combined with a soothing original piano soundtrack, it won’t be long before you’re lost in the flow of a simple life.

Key Features

A humble gardening life-sim with real-time progress even when you’re away.

Rich illustrated visuals and original soundtracks that draw you in.

A charming cast of characters, all with their own stories to tell.

A far away corner to call your own – somewhere to pause and stay awhile.

