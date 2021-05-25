CD Projekt RED Still Waiting on Sony Approval to Return Cyberpunk 2077 to PS Store - News

/ 1,166 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store in December 2020 for being buggy and nearly unplayable on the PlayStation 4. It is now over five months later and the game yet to be relisted on the PlayStation Store.

CD Projekt RED president and co-CEO Adam Kicinski in a meeting with shareholders was asked on an update on the game being relisted on the PlayStation Store. He said they are in discussions with Sony and the decision is on Sony.

"Unfortunately, I have no new information in this regard," said Kiciński through a translator. "We are still in discussions and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress.

"But as we said the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony, so we are waiting for the information about the fact that they took the decision to bring back this game. Until then I am not able to tell you anything more."

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles