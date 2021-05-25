Rumor: Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Set for June 13 - News

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb during a Twitch live stream today said that Microsoft will host its E3 2021 press conference on Sunday, June 13.

"Microsoft for sure should tell us this week and that day is going to be June 13, so Sunday June 13," said Grubb.

"And I believe that’s going to be in the morning in America," he added. "I can’t remember off the top of my head, I think it's 10:00 am Pacific Time [1pm ET / 6pm BST] but I could be wrong."

Earlier this month Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty confirmed Microsoft and Bethesda will host a joint E3 conference this year.

E3 2021 is set to take place from June 12 to 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

