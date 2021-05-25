Axiom Verge 2 Delayed to Q3 2021 - News

Thomas Happ Games has delayed Axiom Verge 2 from early 2021 to Q3 2021, which runs from July to September. The game will launhc for the Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Developer Thomas Happ told IGN the game "will be better for the additional time."

View a Making Of documentary via IGN below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Axiom Verge 2 is a 2D “metroidvania” action adventure. Though a sequel to Axiom Verge, is a completely new game: new characters, new abilities, new enemies, and a new world. You can play it before or after the original Axiom Verge.

The sole developer, Tom Happ, is responsible for all the music, art, game design, and programming in this game.

Key Features:

Expansive non-linear exploration of a huge interconnected map.

Hack any enemy with unique and interesting consequences for each.

Launch a remote drone with its own separate abilities and behaviors.

Speedrun Mode—play with a streamlined interface and additional features to facilitate speedrunning.

Plus one other major feature players will be excited to discover on their own

