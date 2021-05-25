Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Story Overview Trailer Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have released a new trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The trailer provides an overview of the story.

"Like any self-respecting Zurkon, Jr. loves to sit down and relax for a tranquil session of story time featuring heart-pounding tales of absolute peril and intense over-the-top action!" said Insomniac Games senior community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza on the PlayStation Blog.

"Experience interdimensional chaos as realities crumble in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. We have it all: two best friends rifts apart from each other, a mysterious new hammer-wielding Lombax, a nefarious super villain claiming the throne of a new empire, perplexing mind-bending puzzles, tiny robots, colossal robots, jaw-dropping set pieces, a sheep, and a whole lot more."

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

